GUWAHATI: A shocking incident has been reported from Bishwanath district of Assam.

Principal of Behali Degree College in Assam – Jiban Chandra Nath – has been found dead.

Nath’s body was recovered on Monday (September 18) morning under mysterious circumstances.

The principal’s body was recovered from the premises of his residence at Borgang in Behali, Assam.

It is suspected that he might have died after falling from the roof of his house.

Last week, a woman was also found dead under mysterious circumstances at her in-law’s residence.

The woman, Shivani Karmakar, was found dead at Nath’s in-law’s residence in Karimganj, Assam.

Shivani Karmakar was found hanging from in her room.

Her husband, Raman Karmakar, said that his wife committed suicide by hanging.