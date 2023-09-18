Guwahati: Three suspected smugglers were arrested by the police in Gohpur of Sonitpur, Assam with a fake gold boat.

The police which had already been in an operation against a fake gold racket in the state, had inputs about the three suspects.

Based on the input, they conducted a search operation at Borigaon Tiniali in Sonitpur district’s Gohpur on Monday.

The trap was laid to nab the suspects as they arrived at the locality to sell the fake gold.

After being apprehended, the three were identified as Mukhtar Hussian, Sariful Islam and Rafiqul Ali.

They were all residents of Bihpuria in Lakhimpur district. A car bearing registration registration number AS12H-1507 was also seized from them.

The seized fake gold boat weighing one and a half kg was also seized from the accused.

An investigation has been initiated against the accused.