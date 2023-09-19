TINSUKIA: Death of a female gibbon has been reported from Tinsukia district in Assam.

The death of the gibbon has been attributed to alleged ‘negligence’ of the officials of the Assam forest department.

The gibbon, named Kalia, was suffering from a mysterious disease and breathed her last breath on Tuesday (September 19) morning.

According to reports, the locals had informed the Assam forest department about the ailing health of the gibbon.

However, the Assam forest department officials reportedly failed to initiate any effort to treat the gibbon.

Reportedly, Kalia – the dead female gibbon was orphaned by poachers earlier at Barekuri village in Tinsukia district of Assam.

Kalia was a centre of attraction for tourists, who visited the area.

Facebook user Ranadeep Duara in a post said: “Kalia is no more. The loving and affectionate of everyone, Kalia is gone. No one can contact her now onwards if coming to Barekuri Hoolock Gibbons Park. Kalia was suffering from mysterious diseases for the last few days. In spite of repeated information to the department, no treatment arrangements were done for Kalia and due to that today morning Kalia was gone away from us.”

“Kalia was favourite of one and all. All are shocked by his demise. Every tourist used to meet Kalia. When called; he used to come near hoping from one branch of tree to another.” Ranadeep further wrote in his post.