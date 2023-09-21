SHILLONG: In a major drug haul in Meghalaya, drugs worth over Rs 2 crore were seized by the police in Shillong on Wednesday (September 20) night.

This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday (September 21).

Taking to X, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma while terming the seizure as a “major success” said that it came “through police-public cooperation”.

Notably, the drugs were seized by the police after a Sumo car driver alerted the police about a suspicious bag.

The Meghalaya chief minister, while lauding the Sumo driver for his “quick thinking and courage”, said that he will be “aptly rewarded for his honesty”.

“In Shillong, a major drug bust worth over Rs 2 crore took place yesterday night. What makes this success unique is the pivotal role played by an alert Sumo driver who promptly informed the police about a suspicious bag. Many congratulations to the Sumo driver for his quick thinking and courage. He will be aptly rewarded for his honesty,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

He also lauded Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi and the state’s police department for “tirelessly working to combat the menace of drug trafficking”.

“Such joint effort is a glorious example of the importance of public cooperation to fulfil our dream of drugs-free Meghalaya,” said CM Sangma.

Earlier, Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong had informed that police in Meghalaya seized drugs worth over Rs 200 crore in the past four years.

Different kinds of drugs worth a total of Rs 223 crore were seized by the Meghalaya police since 2019, informed Tynsong.

Meghalaya police seized drugs and psychotropic substances worth an Rs 223 crore between 2019 and September 6, 2023.

The Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong made this revelation during a response to a zero-hour notice brought by Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem.

32,555 grams of heroin, 8479 kilograms of cannabis, 2796 grams of opium, 81 kilograms of crystal meth, 57,802 bottles of codeine cough syrup and 15,396 other psychotropic substances were seized in the past four years.

Furthermore, as many as 515 cases related to drugs trade were registered in the same period leading to arrests of 826 males and 109 females.