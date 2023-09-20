SHILLONG: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has responded to the allegations of his links with a drug kingpin.

Reacting to allegation of him having links with the drug kingpin as levelled by TMC leader Mukul Sangma, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma termed the accusation as “most ridiculous”.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma termed the allegation of former CM Mukul Sangma over a photograph of him and a person, who was arrested as kingpin in a drug haul in New Delhi in 2013, as the “most ridiculous way of proving anything”.

Mukul Sangma, on Tuesday (September 19), accused Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma of having a close association with a drug kingpin from Mizoram, who was arrested in April 2013 in connection with seizure of Rs 6 crore worth banned pseudoephedrine tablets in New Delhi.

Conrad Sangma denied the allegations, saying that he meets countless people on a daily basis and it is illogical to jump to conclusions based on a single photograph.

“It is sad that a person of his (Mukul) level brought in a photograph and just jumped to a conclusion. Connecting people based on a photograph of two people being clicked together I think in today’s world, it is the most ridiculous way of proving anything,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma told reporters.

Earlier, Meghalaya TMC leader Mukul Sangma alleged that chief minister Conrad Sangma has connections with Henry Lalremsanga, an alleged drug kingpin in Mizoram.

Mukul Sangma produced a photo of the two together as ‘evidence’ claiming that they have known each other for a long time.

“Please ask all his colleagues if by chance they also know this gentleman. I spoke to many of them, they know, and when I asked them how they know Henry, the reply was through the CM,” alleged Mukul showing the picture.