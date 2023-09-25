Guwahati: The domestic cargo terminal of Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati has handled a total cargo, both inbound and outbound, of around 1,000 metric tonnes in the last three months, an official statement said on Monday.

According to LGBI airport officials, the airport handled 146 tons of cargo in June, 411 tons in July and 426 tons in August.

According to the release, the state-of-the-art terminal is currently 550 square-metres and a new plan is being initiated to build an international cargo terminal building.

Assam and the Northeast have a very big untapped potential of perishable air cargo.

Besides rice, tea, and orchid, the region has several unique products that have appeal in the global market and there are several agricultural products from this region that may reach out to a global community ranging from Dubai to Singapore.

The release further stated that the Guwahati airport along with the Assam government are creating a cargo market that may bring economic prosperity to the grassroots level of citizens residing in this region.