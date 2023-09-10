GUWAHATI: The Assam government has extended a financial assistance to the North Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh was recently ravaged by severe landslides and floods.

The Assam cabinet has decided to donate Rs 10 crore to the Himachal Pradesh government continue relief operations in the North Indian state.

This was informed by the Assam chief minister’s office (CMO).

The financial assistance has been provided under Aapda Rahat Kosh 2023 from the Assam chief minister’s relief fund.

“In view of the hardships being faced by our brothers and sisters of Himachal Pradesh, the Assam cabinet has decided to donate Rs 10 crore to the government of Himachal Pradesh,” the Assam CMO informed.

It added: “Assam stands in solidarity with Himachal Pradesh during this hour of crisis.”

It may be mentioned here that heavy rainfall during the monsoon season this year resulted in severe flooding and landslides in Himachal Pradesh.

At least 330 people were killed in floods in Himachal Pradesh.

Furthermore, approximately 70,000 tourists were evacuated from the state.