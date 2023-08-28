DIBRUGARH: Over 13,000 people have been affected by floods in Dibrugarh district of Assam following a sudden rise in water level of Brahmaputra River.

Moreover, one person was washed away by the swollen Brahmaputra River at Nogaguli area in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Monday (August 28).

The person has been identified as Birsa Munda of Nogaguli area in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

Locals claim that Munda was washed away by the strong current of the waters of Brahmaputra River.

NDRF-SDRF launched search and rescue operation to trace the missing person.

The Brahmaputra River in Dibrugarh district of Assam crossed the danger level mark for the first time in this year.

Eastern Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have been affected by heavy and incessant rain over the past couple of days.

According to Assam state disaster management authority (ASDMA), 13,425 people in three revenue circles of Dibrugarh were affected due to the rising level of Brahmaputra.

“A total of 15 villages were affected so far in Dibrugarh. 396 hectare of crop land were affected due to the rising level of water. 5831 male and 4743 female were affected due to the incessant rain,” said an official of ASDMA.

He said, “Everything was fine but suddenly the water level of Brahmaputra on Sunday rose and crossed the danger level mark. The low laying areas were flooded due the rising level of water. We have urged the people, who are living in the low laying areas, to vacate the place for their safety.”

“Relief materials and cattle foods are on the way and very soon reached the affected families,” he said.

The river is flowing at 105.83 metre against the danger level of 105.70 metre as per the water resource department.