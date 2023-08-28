SHILLONG: A joint team of regional committees from Assam and Meghalaya, which were constituted to settle the second phase of the boundary disputes between the two neighbouring states, will visit disputed villages of Langpih along Kamrup district of Assam and West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya by the end of September.

This was decided in a meeting of regional committees from Assam and Meghalaya, held at Hotel Pinewood in Shillong on Monday (August 28).

The meeting was held to find a mutually acceptable solution to end border disputes between the two states.

Assam minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and Meghalaya minister Paul Lyngdoh led both the regional committee of the both states in the meeting.

In the meeting, it was decided to find ways to achieve a permanent solution to border issues at Lampi in Kamrup district bordering West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

“Both regional committees had a very fruitful meeting in a very congenial environment. Disputed areas have now been narrowed down and members of both regional committees would make an on-site visit to the identified areas towards the last part of September after assembly sessions in both states,” Assam minister Chandra Mohan Patowary told reporters after the meeting.

“Views of all stakeholders will be taken during the visit and settlement will be reached,” Patowary said and expressed confidence that permanent solutions to boundary issues will be found at an early date.

Guardian secretary of Kamrup S Laksmanan, Kamrup district commissioner Keerthi Jalli, deputy resident commissioner of Assam Bhawan Shillong, Monjit Sonowal, SP and ADC of Kamrup district were also present at the meeting.

From Meghalaya, the chairman of the regional committee for West Khasi Hills and cabinet minister Paul Lyngdoh was accompanied by MLAs and other members of the committee.

This was the second meeting of the regional committees of Kamrup and West Khasi Hills districts.

Sources here said there are over 200 villages under the Langpih sector but the problem areas are roughly 54.

In a few cases, at least 7-8 such villages have also expressed their willingness to be with Assam but the majority of these 54 villages would like to stay with Meghalaya.

It is learnt that the Meghalaya regional committee has also submitted the maps, the land documents, and the list of developmental schemes implemented in the meeting in support of their claims.

The meeting also decided to approach to resolve matters relating to big clusters of villages because few villages that are dominated by non-Khasis, and non-Garos are small in number.

An Assam government official said: “Our target date is November. We intend to submit our report to respective chief ministers by year-end.”