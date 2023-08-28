DIMAPUR: Union minister of state for external affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh distributed appointment letters to 25 new recruits in various central government departments at a Rozgar Mela at Sukhovi under Chumoukedima district in Nagaland on Monday (August 28).

In his address, Singh said Rozgar Mela is one of the hallmarks of the youth centric administrative and governance reforms being initiated under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said there is hardly any career more satisfying and fulfilling than public service.

“Serving your fellow citizens, your fellow countrymen, is one of the highest honours no matter which departments or sections you will be joining,” Singh told the new recruits.

Also read: Senior most Nagaland MLA Noke Wangnao passes away

He said the government hosted the first Rozgar Mela in October 2022 and that this is the 8th such Mela held in 45 locations across India.

He added that Rozgar Mela stands apart as a major and bold initiative to provide government jobs to the youth in a transparent manner.

He said through various tranches of Rozgar Melas, the central government and cooperating state governments target to distribute one million appointment letters in mission mode.