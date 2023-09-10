GUWAHATI: The Centre has assured the Assam government that additional 300 megawatt (MW) of power will be allocated to state to meet the spike in demand of power.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after meeting union power minister RK Singh in New Delhi on Saturday (September 09).

The 300 megawatt reinforcement to Assam was assured by the union power minister after CM Sarma apprised him of the power deficit that the Northeast state is facing.

“I briefed him (union power minister RK Singh) on the unprecedented 26% increase in power demand due to growth of productive sectors of the economy,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam CM added: “He (RK Singh) has assured to kindly consider my personal request to allocate at least 300 MW of power to Assam, which will aid in tiding over the current power deficit.”

Earlier Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the Assam Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (APDCL) will have to hike the electricity tariff by Re 1 per unit, if it purchases additional 700 MW power from “open source” to meet the electricity demand in the state during peak hours (5 pm to 10 pm).

The state’s electricity demand has gone up from 1800 MW to 2500 MW, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had said.