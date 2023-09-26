Guwahati: A police team in Lakhimpur district of Assam seized a massive quantified of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) having a face value of Rs 20 lakh.

The seizure was made in the Bangalmara area.

One person suspected to be linked with an inter-border FICN smuggling racket was arrested by the police.

The accused was identified as Imdadul Islam of the Ahmedpur area.

The police based on specific inputs raided Ahmed’s residence and found the fake notes from a water tank.

Some more accused had reportedly fled from the scene before the police arrived.

Another person linked with the case was also arrested later.

The police did not disclose much input regarding the seizure, but an investigation has been initiated.