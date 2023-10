GUWAHATI: The guard wall of the Assam state zoo in Guwahati collapsed on Thursday (October 05) amid heavy rains that has been lashing the city for the past few days.

With the collapse of the guard wall of the Assam state zoo in Guwahati, wild animals inside the zoo are now at the risk of escaping.

The guard wall on the Geetanagar side of the Assam state zoo in Guwahati collapsed, raising concerns among residents there.

