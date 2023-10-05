GUWAHATI: A new-born baby in Assam, who was pronounced dead by doctors, was found to be alive, just moments before being cremated.

This bizarre incident has been reported from Silchar town in Cachar district in south Assam.

According to the father of the new-born baby, Ratan Das, said that the doctors at a private hospital in Silchar town of Assam declared the baby dead saying that his wife gave birth to a stillborn child.

“We were given the dead body in a parcel and death certificate on Wednesday morning,” Das said.

He said that on opening the parcel for cremation at the Silchar crematorium, “we found that the baby was crying”.

The baby was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the members of the affected family have filed an FIR against the private hospital and a doctor for pronouncing the new-born baby dead.

According to hospital authorities, the infant was held under observation for eight hours before being pronounced dead.

“We repeatedly inspected the infant, but it remained unresponsive. We pronounced it dead in accordance with procedure and gave it to the family,” one of the hospital staff told reporters.