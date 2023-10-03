GUWAHATI: A special court in Guwahati city of Assam has granted the central bureau of investigation (CBI) a five-day custody of the four accused, who were arrested in connection with the alleged ‘killing’ of two Meitei students.

The four accused, including two women, were arrested by the CBI in connection with the alleged ‘killing’ of the two Meitei students on October 01.

The four arrested persons, who were produced before the court on Monday (October 02) have been identified as: Paominlun Haokip, Smalsawm Haokip, Lhingneichong Baitekuki and Tinneilhing Henthang.

Lhingneichong Baitekuki and Tinneilhing Henthang are the two women who have been held in connection with the alleged ‘killing’ of the two Meitei students.

Notably, the CBI, on October 01, had arrested six people, including two minors, in connection with the alleged ‘killing’ of two Meitei students from Manipur who had gone missing in July.

Two Meitei students, Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17) went missing on July 6 and photos of the bodies were widely shared on social media earlier on September.

Manipur, since the photos of the bodies of the two ‘dead’ Meitei students went viral on social media platforms, the valley areas of Manipur have been witness to demonstrations, especially by students, demanding justice for the two ‘dead’ Meitei students.

In fact, the Manipur police and other security forces in the state have been accused of ‘high-handedness’ and “use of excess force” against the student protestors.

Over 50 students sustained serious injuries due to ‘high-handedness’ of security forces in Manipur.