IMPHAL: Debate over unabated unrest in the Northeast state of Manipur on social media platforms intensified, with pictures of anti-Biren Singh posters being posted online.

These anti-Biren Singh posters were being put up at Churachandpur in Manipur, a tribal dominated district of the strife-torn state.

One of the posters, inspired by Netflix series ‘Narcos’, depicts Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh as a “drug don”.

The poster- titled Narcos Manipur, with picture of CM Biren Singh, read: “WANTED FOR CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY.”

Also read: Manipur: Kuki group serves 48-hr ultimatum to MHA to release arrested men

It adds: “The Drug Don in his attempt to come clean has unleashed chaos in Manipur.”

Moreover, another set of posters emerged in Churachandpur district of Manipur criticising the central bureau of investigation (CBI) and national investigation agency (NIA) for, what the tribal leaders from the district said, were ‘biased’ in relation to the probes into the crimes in the state.

The posters renamed the NIA as National Imphal Agency and the CBI as Central Bureau of Imphal.