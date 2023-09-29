Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced the extension of two weekly express trains to connect remote areas of the Northeast with Mumbai and Secunderabad.

Train no. 12513/12514 Secunderabad-Guwahati Express will now be extended up to Silchar in southern Assam. The train will make stops at Badarpur, New Haflong, Lumding, Hojai, and Jagiroad stations between Guwahati and Silchar, NF Railway said in a statement.

Train no. 12519/12520 Lokmanya Tilak-Kamakhya Express will be extended up to Agartala in Tripura. The train will make stops at Ambassa, Dharmanagar, Badarpur, New Haflong, Lumding, Hojai, and Chaparmukh stations between Guwahati and Agartala.

The new train services will provide direct rail connectivity between the Northeast and two major cities in India, making it easier for people to travel and transport goods.

Train no. 12514 (Silchar-Guwahati-Secunderabad) Express will now start from Silchar station at 7:45 PM on Wednesday and reach Secunderabad at 3:35 AM on Friday. In the return journey, train no. 12513 (Secunderabad-Guwahati-Silchar) Express will start from Secunderabad station at 4:35 PM on Saturday and arrive at Silchar station at 11:45 PM on Monday.

Train no. 12520 (Agartala-Kamakhya-Lokmanya Tilak) Express will now start from Agartala station at 6:00 AM on Thursday and arrive at Lokmanya Tilak station at 4:15 PM on Saturday. In the return journey, train no. 12519 (Lokmanya Tilak-Kamakhya-Agartala) Express will depart from Lokmanya Tilak station at 7:50 AM on Sunday and arrive at Agartala station at 7:50 PM on Tuesday.

The new train services are expected to boost tourism and economic development in the Northeast region.