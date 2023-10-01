Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested six people, including two minors, in connection with the killing of two Meitei students from Manipur who had gone missing in July.

The adult accused have been identified as Paominlun Haokip, S Malsawn Haokip, Lhingneichong Baite, and Tinnuphing.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh confirmed the arrests in a tweet on Sunday. “I am pleased to share that some of the main culprits responsible for the abduction and murder of Phijam Hemanjit and Hijam Linthoingambi have been arrested from Churachandpur today,” he wrote.

The incident is the latest in a series of ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur. In May 2023, over 170 people were killed and nearly 60,000 persons were forced to flee their homes due to the conflict.

The two students, Phijam Hemjit, 20, and Hijam Linthoingambi, 17, had gone missing on July 6. Their bodies were found on August 22, and photos of the bodies were widely shared on social media. The police said that the students may have been killed by Kuki militants.

The CBI took over the investigation into the case earlier this week. On Sunday, the CBI announced that it had arrested six people in connection with the murders.

Two of the accused are the main suspects, and the other four are self-styled PSOs (personal security officers) and minors.