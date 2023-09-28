Imphal: Situation turned volatile in Manipur on Thursday evening as an angry mob of students tried to storm the personal residence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh in Imphal.

Security forces fired tear gas to disperse the mob, which was mostly made up of students.

According to reports, the protesters also attacked the residence of MLA Soraisam Kebi Devi in Imphal west district.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of students had defied an indefinite curfew to protest the killings of two Meitei students in Imphal.

The protesters gathered near the gate of Raj Bhavan and the state BJP unit office in Imphal and staged massive protests.

The protests came after over 200 people, mostly students, were injured in clashes with the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Manipur police during the past 48 hours.

Several injured students have been admitted to hospital.

The protesters demanded justice for the murdered students, Hemanjit and Linthoingambi, and the immediate arrest of the culprits.

They also demanded the lifting of the internet ban, compensation for the victims injured in the protests, and the removal of the RAF from Manipur.

The situation in Manipur remains tense, and security forces have been deployed in large numbers across the state.