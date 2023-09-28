Imphal: Hundreds of students defied an indefinite curfew to protest the killings of two Meitei students in Imphal, Manipur, on Thursday.

The protesters gathered near the gate of Raj Bhavan and the state BJP unit office in Imphal , shouting slogans such as “We want early justice!” and “Down with Kuki MLAs!”

The protests came after over 200 people, mostly students, were injured in clashes with the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Manipur police during the past 48 hours.

The protesters demanded justice for the murdered students, Hemanjit and Linthoingambi, and the immediate arrest of the culprits within 30 days.

They also demanded the lifting of the internet ban, compensation for the victims injured in the protests, and the removal of the RAF from Manipur.

The protests were jointly organized by six powerful student bodies: the All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU), the Manipuri Students’ Federation (MSF), the Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM), the Kangleipak Students’ Association (KSA), the Students’ Union of Kangleipak (SUK), and the Apunba Ireipakki Maheiroi Sinpanglup (AIMS).

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said that a special team of the CBI is investigating the case relating to the murder of the two students.