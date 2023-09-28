IMPHAL: Situation across Imphal valley in Manipur has deteriorated further as violent protests over ‘killing’ of two Meitei students intensified.

In the early hours of Thursday (September 28), the office of Imphal West deputy commissioner (DC) was reportedly vandalised by a mob.

Moreover, at least two vehicles were also torched by the miscreants, officials said were stated as saying in a PTI report.

Personnel of the central reserve police force (CRPF) brought the situation under control, the report stated.

Violent clashes between protestors and security personnel have been continuing for the past three days in valley areas of Manipur.

On Wednesday (September 27) night, protesters clashed with security personnel at Uripok, Yaiskul, Sagolband and Tera areas of Manipur.

Security forces fired several rounds of teargas shells to disperse the protestors and control the situation.

Protesters blocked several key roads in valley areas of Manipur by burning tyres, placing boulders and iron pipes, to prevent security personnel from entering residential areas.

Earlier, as many as two offices of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been set on fire by angry mobs in Manipur in the past 24 hours.

Both the BJP offices that were set on fire are located in Thoubal district of Manipur.

While an irate mob burnt down a BJP mandal office in Thoubal district of Manipur on Wednesday (September 27), another party office at Wangjing in the same district also came under attack by angry mob.

Meanwhile, fresh protests have erupted in valley areas of Manipur over the ‘killing’ of two Meitei students by suspected Kuki militants.