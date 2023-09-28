IMPHAL: Situation in Manipur continues to be tense after fresh violence broke out in the state following news of ‘killing’ of two Meitei students broke out.

As many as two offices of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been set on fire by angry mobs in Manipur in the past 24 hours.

Both the BJP offices that were set on fire are located in Thoubal district of Manipur.

Burning down of BJP offices in Manipur is being seen by many as a measure taken by mobs to vent out their anger against the ruling party for failing to bring normalcy back to the state even after almost five months.

While an irate mob burnt down a BJP mandal office in Thoubal district of Manipur on Wednesday (September 27), another party office at Wangjing in the same district also came under attack by angry mob.

According to reports the BJP office at Wangjing area in Thoubal district of Manipur was vandalised by angry mob and furniture there were set ablaze.

This was not the first time that BJP offices in Manipur came under attack of mobs amid the ongoing ethnic rift.

In June, three BJP offices in Thoubal district of Manipur were vandalized by miscreants.

Meanwhile, fresh protests have erupted in Imphal Valley over the death of two missing students.

The situation turned tense again on Wednesday, with students from various parts of Imphal Valley organizing protest rallies over the killings.