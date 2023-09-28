IMPHAL: Manipur police, on numerous occasion in the past, was accused of using “excessive force” against protestors.

Allegations of such use of “excessive and brute” force by Manipur police to control student protestors in the valley areas of the state in the last couple of days have been levelled by many organisations and political leaders.

Despite claims by Manipur police that “security forces employ minimum force to control protesters”, visuals emerging out of the state speak otherwise.

Many visuals have emerged out of Manipur showing police personnel and other armed forces resorting to tear gas shelling, lathi-charging to disperse crowds of protesting students.

It may be mentioned here that many of the students participating in the protests in Manipur are school students.

Reacting to the use of “excessive force” by Manipur police to control students’ protests, Manipur BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh has condemned the “act of barbarism” by armed forces.

“I strongly condemn such act of barbarism by the armed forces… Armed forces should be instructed to be more humane in dealing with such kinds of delicate situation,” Manipur BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh said.

The Manipur BJP MLA also demanded “punishment as per law” for the armed forces personnel, who were involved in “act of barbarism” to control students’ protests.

“I also urge my Manipuri brothers and sisters to not indulge in any form of violence. All forms of agitation should be done peacefully,” he said.

He added: “Let us ensure justice is given to the murdered students at the earliest… Let us ensure justice is given in the next few days by arresting the culprits involved.”

Manipur BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh further said that “if CBI isn’t able to deliver justice within the next few days, let us sit down here in Delhi along with our people to take a new course of action”.

On Wednesday (September 27) Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had also slammed the Manipur police for “trying to suppress students’ protests” by using “excessive force”.

“The entire state machinery, by using the Manipur police, is trying to suppress the voice of students and their demand for justice,” Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had said.

Earlier, Manipur police claimed that “miscreants in crowd used iron pieces and stones (marbles) against security forces” during students’ protests in valley areas of the state.

“In retaliation security forces used minimum force to disperse the congregation and fired some tear gas shells in which some people got injured,” Manipur police said.