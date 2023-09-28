IMPHAL: As the Northeast state of Manipur is grappling with fresh spate of tensions and violence, the union home ministry, on Thursday (September 28), repatriated a top Srinagar police official to the Northeast state.

The union home ministry has ordered the repatriation of Indian police service (IPS) officer Rakesh Balwal to Manipur cadre.

This order from the union home ministry followed eruption of fresh tensions in Manipur after photos of two Meitei students, who went missing on July 06 and killed by suspected Kuki militants, surfaced on social media.

Rakesh Balwal is a 2012-batch IPS officer belonging to the Manipur cadre.

He is currently posted as senior superintendent of police (SSP) in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

Balwal had previously served on deputation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as Superintendent of Police (SP) for three and a half years.

He was also part of the team that investigated the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.