IMPHAL: Banned organisations in Myanmar are recruiting workers to carry out attacks on security forces and members of ethnic groups in violence-hit Manipur, the national investigation agency (NIA) informed.

This statement from the NIA came following the arrest of a “trained operative” of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) – an outlawed organisation from Manipur, Scroll reported.

The “trained operative”, identified as 45-year-old Moirangthem Anand Singh, was among the five persons, who were arrested by Manipur police on September 16, for allegedly carrying sophisticated weapons and wearing police uniforms.

Although the five men were granted bail by a local court, the NIA re-arrested M Anand Singh and brought him to Delhi.

The NIA said that Singh was arrested in a case related to a “transnational conspiracy” by Myanmar-based terror outfits to “wage a war against the central government” by exploiting the ethnic unrest in Manipur.

“Investigation so far has revealed that in furtherance of the conspiracy hatched by the leadership based in Myanmar…proscribed terrorist organisations are recruiting OGWs [over ground workers], cadres and sympathisers to augment the strength to carry out attacks on security forces and opposing ethnic groups by exploiting current unrest in Manipur,” the NIA said.

“And for this purpose, the Myanmar-based leadership are collecting arms, ammunitions and explosives by unlawful means, including plunder and pillage of government facilities and resources,” it added.

INDIA MYANMAR BORDER FENCING

Discussions have begun in Manipur over fencing of an additional 70 km of the India-Myanmar international border that lies in the state.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, on Sunday (September 24), initiated discussions on fencing of the additional 70 km India-Myanmar border.

The Manipur chief minister held a meeting with the officials of the border roads organisation (BRO) and “deliberated the plan to begin construction of an additional 70 km of border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border”.

“In view of the rise in illegal immigration and drugs smuggling from the neighbouring country (Myanmar), safeguarding our porous borders has become an urgent necessity,” said Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh.

Earlier, the Manipur chief minister said that the central government has “has issued a work order to BRO to fence 60 km of the Indo-Myanmar border”.

“Our priority is to stop the illegal influx from Myanmar. For that we need immediate fencing of the border,” he said.

These discussions came just a day after Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh informed that the state government has urged the Centre to permanently freeze the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar.

According to the Free Movement Regime (FMR) agreement, which was signed in 2018 between India and Myanmar, people residing along the international border on both sides were allowed to travel 16 km into each other’s territories.