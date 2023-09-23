New Delhi/Imphal: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested a rebel leader belonging to KCP (Noyon) in a case related to a transnational conspiracy by Myanmar-based leadership of rebel outfits to wage a war against the Government of India by exploiting the current ethnic unrest in Manipur.

KCP (Noyon) leader Moirangthem Anand Singh was arrested by NIA sleuths from the Imphal police station on Friday afternoon hours after a Special Court granted bail to him in a separate case,.

45-year-old Singh was released on bail from jail just a few hours earlier, after a special court in Imphal ordered the release of five Village Defense Volunteers who had been detained under the National Security Act (NSA).

The case was registered suo moto by the NIA on July 19, 2023, and investigations have revealed that the Myanmar-based leadership of insurgent groups is recruiting Over Ground Workers (OGWs), cadres, and sympathizers in Manipur to carry out attacks on security forces and opposing ethnic groups.

The groups are also collecting arms, ammunition, and explosives by unlawful means, including plunder and pillage of government facilities and resources.

Singh was brought to New Delhi after his arrest and produced before the Jurisdictional Court on Saturday. The Court has remanded him to NIA custody for a period of five days till September 27.

Meanwhile, Singh’s wife has told the media that her husband was earlier associated with the underground group but is no longer in touch with any such outfit.

She demanded his immediate release, saying that he is working for the preservation of the territorial integrity of the state.

The NIA is continuing its investigations in the case.