Imphal: Manipur is slowly returning to normalcy, with hundreds of people who fled their homes during the ethnic violence that began on May 3 beginning to resettle in their original villages.

Around 700 displaced families in the southern parts of Manipur– Torbung and Sugunu villages – have been resettled in their original localities since the violence broke out.

Around 60,000 people were displaced by the violence and are taking shelter in different rehabilitation centers across the state.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that the government has to work for the rehabilitation and resettlement of displaced persons, construction of prefabricated houses, and deployment of security forces in vulnerable areas.

However, he asked how the government is supposed to take up all these works if there is unrest and turmoil in Imphal.

The Chief Minister reiterated his appeals for all to join hands and stand unitedly, including all indigenous communities, including the indigenous Kuki brothers and sisters, to rebuild the old peaceful Manipur and resettle the displaced families.