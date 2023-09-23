Guwahati: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday (September 23) said that the process of capturing the biometric data of illegal immigrants in the state will continue in full swing to identify the illegal immigrants and to save the indegineous people residing in the state.

While addressing a press conference in Imphal, Chief Minister Singh said that the state government has requested the Centre to suspend the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the Indo-Myanmar border to curb the entry of illegal immigrants.

“The state government has also requested the Union Home Ministry to start fencing of the international borders. People from Torbung, Serou and Koutruk, who were displaced due to the ongoing crisis prevailing in the state since May 3 this year have started resettling in their respective hometowns. The construction work of pre-fabricated houses in different sites have also been completed,” Chief Minister Singh said.

“The state will also set up a committee comprising the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB), for survilience of the poppy plantations in the state. It will use Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and drones to survey and destroy the poppy plantations,” he added.