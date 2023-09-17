Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has announced that the central government has given green signals for various river projects in the state to make the environment clean and hygienic.

Singh, who also holds the finance and planning portfolio, said in a statement that the state has already received technical clearance from the Centre for different projects for the Imphal River and Kongba River.

Two other projects for the Moirang River and the remaining portion of the Nambol River are under consideration. The total area of the Manipur river system is 6,332 square kilometers.

Four more projects for the Thoubal River, Chakpi River, Moreh River, and Heirok River are in the DPR stage, the CM said.

Also Read: Assam: Gauhati HC stays proceedings in Riniki Bhuyan Sharma’s defamation case against Manish Sisodia

Singh added that the state has witnessed a big difference in the lake and municipality areas in the past few years due to the cent per cent support of the central government.

He said various schemes have also been introduced in the state at present, including the Nambul River Rejuvenation Project.

Under this project, the wastewater from 72 drains will be trapped and treated at the Heirangoithong Waste Treatment Plant before being released into the river.

Also Read: Assam: Four arrested for murdering 30-year-old man in Nalbari

The Manipur Directorate of the Environment is implementing the project at an estimated cost of Rs 97.72 crore under the National River Conservation Plan of the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.

Manipur valley is traversed by major rivers such as the Imphal, Iril, Thoubal, Sekmai, Wangjing, Khuga, Chakpi, and Nambul, which flow directly into or indirectly connect with the Imphal River, which is later known as the Manipur River and merges with the Chinwin River in Myanmar.