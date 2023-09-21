Imphal: Tension mounted in the Imphal valley in Manipur on Thursday as protests against the arrest of five village volunteers turned violent.

Thousands of protesters, mostly women, launched “mass court arrest” agitations at police stations across the Imphal valley, demanding the unconditional release of the volunteers.

In response to the violence, the state government imposed an indefinite curfew in Imphal West and Imphal East districts from 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Over 30 protesters sustained injuries when the police fired tear gas to disperse them at different locations.

The protesters also caused damage to police stations and vandalized the residences of police officers. A policeman was also injured.

The injured persons were rushed to the RIMS and JNIMS hospitals. Over five protesters were arrested, the police said.

The protests were organized by several Meira Paibis and Social Voluntary Organisations, who are demanding the unconditional release of five village volunteers arrested by police on charges of obstructing government officials from carrying out their duties.

The situation remains tense in the Imphal valley, and the curfew is expected to remain in place for an indefinite period.