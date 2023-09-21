Imphal: A total of 200 personnel of the Border Security Forces (BSF) arrived at the Imphal International Airport in Manipur on Thursday, official sources said.

These personnel arrived at Imphal by a special Air India flight as the first phase of the 1100 BSF personnel scheduled to arrive in the state in a day or two.

The Indian para-military forces are helping the Manipur administration in restoring peace during the current ethnic disturbance and also providing assistance to the internally

displaced civilians (Kukis and Meiteis).

Manipur government officials said that the government has sought around 4,500 additional para-military forces and the union government has agreed to send 1100 personnel of the BSF to maintain the deteriorating law and order situation of the state.

Over 80, 000 security forces – army, RAP, CRPF, BSF, Assam Rifles, Indo-Tibetian Border Police are being deployed in addition to around 30, 000 strength of the state forces – the Manipur police, India Reserve Battalion, Manipur Rifles, Border Affairs of police, Village Defence Forces for restoration peace and normalcy in the state.

In the ongoing communal violence, over 175 people lost their lives and over 60, 000 people were displaced. The violence erupted on May 3, 2023.