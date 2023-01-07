New Delhi: Shankar Mishra, who was arrested for allegedly urinating on an elderly woman while drunk on an Air India flight in November, was on Friday sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Delhi court.

Shankar Mishra was arrested late on Friday night by the Delhi police team from Bengaluru and was brought back to the national capital.

A Delhi court later sent him to judicial custody for 14 days, saying no police custody was required for further investigation.

“What’s the grounds for police custody? Just because there’s public pressure, don’t do this. Go by law,” the court told the police and the complainant’s lawyer.

Police had sought three days of custody.

Shankar Mishra was on the run and a lookout notice or airport alert was put out to trace him.

The Delhi police had deployed a team in the Karnataka state capital to catch Shankar Mishra, after getting some concrete leads on his whereabouts.

Though he switched off his phone, he was using his social media accounts to communicate with his friends, which gave an opening to the police to zero in on him, top police sources said.

34-year-old Mishra had, at least in one place, used his credit/debit card too, sources said.

On a New York-Delhi Air India flight on November 26, Shankar Mishra allegedly unzipped his pants and urinated on an elderly woman in business class.

He later begged the woman not to report him to the police, saying it would impact his wife and child.