New Delhi: Wells Fargo has fired Shankar Mishra, the man who urinated on a female passenger onboard an Air India flight.

The company, Wells Fargo’s action against Mishra came after widespread media reports and criticism of his actions.

Shankar Mishra on November 26, 2022, urinated on a 60-year-old female passenger while he was drunk.

What was shocking is that the 34-year-old was the vice president of the company in India.

While dismissing him, the company termed his actions/allegations as “deeply disturbing”.

The company in a statement said, “Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo.”

It may be mentioned that the accused is now reported to be at large and the police have issued a lookout notice against him.

He has been charged with sexual harassment and obscenity by the Delhi Police.

He has already been barred from flying for 30 days.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a notice to Air India’s top officials after a Mumbai man urinated on a 60-year-old woman passenger on a flight recently.

The aviation regulator following the incident termed the airline’s conduct as “unprofessional” and led to “systemic failure”.

The notice by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was issued to the airline’s top officials, the pilot of the flight and the crew, asking them to reply, within two weeks on why they “should not be punished”.