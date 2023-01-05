New Delhi: Just a few days after the New York-Delhi on-flight urination was reported, another report of a male passenger in a drunk state “urinating” on the blanket of a female passenger came to light.

The incident this time took place on a Paris-Delhi flight.

However, there were no legal or penal actions taken as the accused had tendered a written apology to the alleged victim.

As per reports, the latest incident took place on December 6. Coincidently, the incident was reported on a flight that also belonged to Air India. The Air India flight 142 was on its way to IGI Airport.

After the incident, the pilot of the aircraft reported the matter to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the IGI Airport.

After the report was sent to the ATC, the accused male passenger was apprehended by the CISF personnel.

The accused was under the influence of alcohol and he later peed on a blanket of an onboard lady passenger.

While the CISF personnel apprehended him after he deboarded the flight, he was allowed to walk away as the two (the accused and the victim) had a compromise. He even tendered a written apology to the woman.

The woman refused to file a police complaint even though she had written a complaint.

The male passenger was allowed to leave after he cleared immigration and customs formalities as there was no police complaint against him.

It may be mentioned that even on November 26 a similar incident took place on an Air India flight.