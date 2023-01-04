New Delhi: In a shocking event, a passenger who was in a drunk state urinated on a female co-passenger in business class onboard a New York-Delhi Air India flight.

As per reports, the incident took place on November 26, 2022.

The flight was on its way from John F Kennedy International Airport in New York to New Delhi.

Following the incident, an internal committee was constituted by Air India and recommended putting the male passenger on a ‘no-fly list’.

The decision, however, is still awaited and is under a government committee.

As per reports, the incident came to light after the woman wrote a letter to Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran about it.

She claimed that although the cabin crew was informed about it, the passenger “walked scot-free” after the flight landed in Delhi.

In the complaint, she wrote that the crew was not proactive in managing a very sensitive and traumatic situation.

The letter further read, “My clothes, shoes, and bag were completely soaked in urine. The stewardess followed me to the seat, verified that it smelled of urine, and sprayed disinfectant on my bag and shoes. The bag contained my passport, travel documents, and currency, among other items.”

The woman was in her 70s as per the report.