New Delhi: In a major development into the Delhi hit-and-run case, the autopsy results have ruled out sexual assault on the victim.

The autopsy stated that there were “no injuries to the private parts” of the woman who died while being dragged for around 13 kilometres by a car on January 1.

The autopsy report was submitted to the police on Tuesday. It was done by a board of doctors at Maulana Azad Medical College.

Following this, swab samples and shreds of the clothes she was wearing on the day of the accident have also been preserved.

The report stated that the cause of death was shock and haemorrhage due to injury to the head, spine, left femur, and lower limbs.

Also Read: Assam govt converts folk singer Pratima Pandey’s Dhubri residence into museum

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly killed in what the police have termed to be a hit-and-run case in Delhi.

According to reports, the incident took place in the wee hours of Sunday.

The police said that the woman died after being hit by a hatchback, a Maruti Suzuki Balena and being dragged for a few kilometres in the Sultanpuri area of Delhi. The police said that the girl was on a scooter when she was hit by the car and interestingly, the police said that the accused including a local BJP leader did not notice because the music inside the car was very loud.

While the accused were arrested by the police, the AAP in Delhi as well as many other concerned citizens have raised doubts on the entire issue.

They accused the police of trying to save the accused as one of them namely Manoj Mittal allegedly has high political links.

Also Read: Green Cochoa rescued in Upper Assam’s Lakhipathar Reserve Forest

The AAP has demanded the immediate termination of the police officials who stated that the incident was a hit-and-run case.

The victim’s family have also claimed that the case may have a sexual assault and murder angle.

AAP has alleged that Mittal is a BJP leader and demanded capital punishment for him as well as other accused.

A witness reportedly claimed that he saw the car in the wee hours adding that he did not hear any music from the car.

The witness also said that the car was at a cruising speed of 40-60 kmph with the body of the woman being dragged under it.

Police also stated that the woman’s clothes were torn as she was being dragged under the vehicle.

A massive protest was carried out in parts of Delhi in connection with the incident demanding strict punishment for the culprits.