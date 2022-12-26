Guwahati: The Delhi Police arrested a resident of Assam‘s Tinsukia district for allegedly killing his roommate.

As per reports, the accused has been identified as Binay Lama, of Tinsukia.

He allegedly killed his roommate following a fight between them. The deceased was identified as Resham Kumar who lived with Lama in southwest Delhi.

The police suspect that Lama might have been under the influence of alcohol when he allegedly killed Kumar.

It may be mentioned while Kumar died in Delhi, the police said that Lama had returned back to Assam after the incident.

The police based on an investigation tracked Lama in Assam and he was arrested from Hawai Pather, Lekhapani.

The accused and the victim as per the police were only roommates for a few days.