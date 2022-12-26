Dibrugarh: In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old woman and her one-year-old infant were charred to death after their house burnt in a massive fire in upper Assam’s Chabua on Sunday night.

The mother identified as Punam Gowala and her son were burnt alive as the fire broke out at their house when they were sleeping.

The incident was reported from Betioni village in Panitiola in the Dibrugarh district.

According to reports, the house was completely gutted in the fire

The fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames but the mother and her child couldn’t survive.

“Most of the villagers were at a theatre (Bhaona) in the nearby area when the incident occurred”, said a source.

Meanwhile, police have started an investigation into the matter to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.