BARPETA: A major eviction drive was carried out by the Barpeta district administration at Baghbar Satra Kanara area on Monday.

The eviction drive was carried out by the Barpeta district administration in Assam to clear around 400 acres of government land from encroachers.

The eviction drive at Baghbar Satra Kanara area in Barpeta district of Assam was carried out in the presence of heavy security.

Meanwhile, the police detained suspended Assam Congress MLA Sherman Ali for allegedly obstructing the eviction drive.

Ali was detained by the police after he denied to pay heed to the requests made by the administration to stop protesting at the eviction site.

He demanded a written commitment from the authorities for the rehabilitation of the landless people.

According to the Barpeta district administration in Assam, notices were served to the people residing in the government land illegally several times.

The eviction drive was carried out peacefully, the Barpeta district administration in Assam informed.

The eviction drive in Barpeta district of Assam came just a few days after a similar but much larger eviction drive was carried out at Batatdrava in Nagaon district.