SIVASAGAR: At least two people were killed after being attacked by wild elephants in Charaideo district of Assam on Monday.

This tragic incident has been reported from Manjusri tea estate near Sonari in the Charaideo district of Assam.

Several houses in the area were also damaged in the elephant attack, informed officials of the Assam forest department.

The herd of wild elephants had cime out of a nearby reserve forest and entered into the human habitat in search of food.

Notably, there has been a rise in human elephant conflicts in Assam in recent times.

On Sunday (December 25), a man from Raha in Nagaon district of Assam was killed after a herd of wild elephants at Amsoi attacked a group of picnickers.

The incident happened at Shivakunda, a popular picnic spot of Amsoi under Amsoi reserve forest area.

The deceased has been identified as Nipul Bordoloi, an inhabitant of Namgaon village under Raha Police station.