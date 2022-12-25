GUWAHATI: Contractual school teachers in Assam, who have been performing well for a period of two years will be given permanent appointment.

This was announced by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

The Assam chief minister stated that from next year onwards, schools that secure A+ grades in Gunotsav continuously for two years in a row would be awarded with incentives of Rs 50,000 each.

Also, an additional teacher above the sanctioned strength will be appointed in such schools as an incentive.

Further, he said those teachers working on contractual basis in such schools will be given permanent appointment by the government.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, attended as chief guest the Gunotsav Award 2022 distribution ceremony at the Veterinary College Playground at Khanapara in Guwahati.

An initiative of the department of school education of the Assam government, Gunotsav Award 2022 was conferred to a total of 4841 schools that managed to secure A+ grades in the last Gunotsav evaluation.

Each of these schools have been awarded a cash incentive of Rs 25,000.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, referring to Gunotsav as an alternative method to measure the quality of education in schools over the traditional system of written examination, termed it a process of continuous evaluation that enables the stakeholders to focus on the strong as well as the weak points as far as imparting of education is concerned.

He termed Gunotsav a medium through which the educational environment of Assam can be radically transformed for the betterment of the state as a whole.