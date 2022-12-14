GUWAHATI: At least five girls from Assam, who were victims of human trafficking, were rescued by the police in Delhi.

The rescued girls hailed from Sonitpur district in Assam.

The girls were reported to be missing since the month of September this year.

The families of the girls had lodged a compliant after the girls went missing.

The girls were rescued in a joint operation by the Assam police and its counterpart in Delhi.

The girls from Assam were rescued from the clutches of suspected human traffickers in Ghaziabad, Faridabad and south Delhi.

One person has also been arrested by the police on connection with the case.

The arrested person has been identified as Bhadra Orang.