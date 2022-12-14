Guwahati: Assam board Class 12 Higher Secondary (HS) examinations timetable is out and will be conducted from February 20, 2023.
The exams will end on March 20, 2022.
As per the time schedule, the HS examination will begin with an English paper and will end with Home Science and Entrepreneurship Development paper. \
Also Read: Assam: Several pigs culled over ASF fear in Dhakuakhana
While announcing the Assam board 2023 Class 12 exam dates, Minister of Education Ranoj Pegu, said that the practical exams will be held between January 25 and February 15, 2023.
The examination will be held in centre-based pen and paper mode. The examination will be conducted in two shifts-morning shift from 9 am to 11 am for 30 marks and the afternoon shift from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm for 50 marks.
Also Read: <strong>Assam HSLC Board Exam 2023: SEBA releases datesheet for Class 10 board exams, check here</strong>
Moreover, it included modern languages like Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Garo, Hmar, Hindi, Khasi, Manipuri, Mizo, Nepali and Urdu while the advanced language includes Advance Assamese, Advance Bengali, Advance Bodo, Advance Hindi and Advance Manipuri.
The subject music is being divided into 3 groups – Group A, Group B and Group C. Vocational papers include General Foundation Course- II, Elective papers IV, V and VI.