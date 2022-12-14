Guwahati: Assam board Class 12 Higher Secondary (HS) examinations timetable is out and will be conducted from February 20, 2023.

The exams will end on March 20, 2022.

As per the time schedule, the HS examination will begin with an English paper and will end with Home Science and Entrepreneurship Development paper. \

While announcing the Assam board 2023 Class 12 exam dates, Minister of Education Ranoj Pegu, said that the practical exams will be held between January 25 and February 15, 2023.

Important notification on HS Final Examination 2023. The AHSEC HS Final Exam will be held from February 20, 2023 to March 20, 2023. The Practical exam will be held from January 25, 2023 to 15 February, 2023. 1/2#AHSEC#BoardExamAssam2023 pic.twitter.com/pFkzDxtuiw — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) December 14, 2022

The examination will be held in centre-based pen and paper mode. The examination will be conducted in two shifts-morning shift from 9 am to 11 am for 30 marks and the afternoon shift from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm for 50 marks.

Moreover, it included modern languages like Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Garo, Hmar, Hindi, Khasi, Manipuri, Mizo, Nepali and Urdu while the advanced language includes Advance Assamese, Advance Bengali, Advance Bodo, Advance Hindi and Advance Manipuri.

The subject music is being divided into 3 groups – Group A, Group B and Group C. Vocational papers include General Foundation Course- II, Elective papers IV, V and VI.