Dimapur: Mizoram minister of state for sports and youth services Robert Romawia Royte on Tuesday said it is mandatory for all educational institutes to integrate sports into their entire educational curriculum as only fit people can be productive and successful.

Royte said the National Education Policy 2020 has accorded significant importance to sports, adding all the states are in the process of preparing to cope with new challenges ahead.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the Collegiate Meet organised by the All Nagaland College Students Union at Sakus Mission College Dimapur.

Royte said students of today have more opportunities and chances to survive and face the challenges of life than before. He exhorted the students to take part in all kinds of games not only as a career choice but also to keep themselves fit and in good health.

“The government of Mizoram is committed to making the state the fittest state in the country. The people of Mizoram are the fittest people in the country,” he said.

Royte added that the Mizoram Sports Policy 2019 and subsequent granting of industry status to sports proved to be very productive in its endeavour for infrastructural and promotional advancement of sports. He said as many as 30 new astroturf football grounds in Mizoram will be in place before the end of 2023. A good number of other sports infrastructures are also being created across the state, he added.

Royte congratulated the Nagaland U-17 football team for winning the prestigious Subroto Cup this year.

This victory is a clear sign of football talents and football potential in Nagaland, he said. He observed that the Nagas have talents in archery, wrestling, football, etc.

Royte advised the students to set their priorities with due care and maintain discipline and personal hygiene and fitness. He also urged them to obey their parents, saying obedience to parents is the beginning of success.

Altogether 1300 participants from 32 different colleges in Nagaland are participating in the five-day sports week.