Guwahati: The CID of Assam Police has arrested 21 persons for allegedly submitting forged documents during the police recruitment process earlier this year.

The CID on Monday also summoned around 100 candidates for questioning over this allegation.

According to reports, a total of 414 candidates submitted false documents and a case has been already registered against them.

The CID has recently begun re-checking the candidature of the applicants suspected of furnishing false testimonials during the recruitment.

According to an official, 414 candidates submitted false certificates regarding computer proficiency which was mandatory to get the appointment.

Sources said the owners of two computer education centres were also summoned by the CID team.

Out of these 414 candidates, a few have already got the appointment and are undergoing police training

However, many candidates denied the charges and claimed that they have submitted authentic documents.

Some of them even staged a protest earlier in front of the CID office.