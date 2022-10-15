Guwahati: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to suspended Assam police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Rounak Ali Hazarika in a disproportionate assets case.

A Bench of Justices BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna granted bail subject to a furnishing bond of Rs 5 lakh and two sureties of the same amount, Bar and Bench reported.

In October 2021, suspended DIG Rounak Ali Hazarika was arrested by Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell from his residence in Guwahati in connection with the disproportionate assets (DA) case.

The CM Vigilance Cell had earlier this year submitted its final supplementary chargesheet in the disproportionate assets case against the police officer, towards offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In July last year, Ali was suspended for making several foreign trips without approval of the concerned department.

The bail plea filed through advocate Pai Amit challenged a Gauhati High Court order passed in May this year declining bail to Hazarika.

It contended that the High Court ignored several precedents of the Supreme Court and also overlooked the fact that a petitioner is a person with deep roots and society.

He is, thus, unlikely to flee or tamper with evidence at this stage, it was contended.

Assam Additional Advocate General Nalin Kohli opposed the bail plea contending that the Official Secrets Act violation proceedings were still pending before the trial court, and a chargesheet has been filed in the corruption case.