Guwahati: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) agents in Assam’s Cachar district have arrested three individuals, including a telecom company’s Territorial Sales Manager, for their alleged involvement in a widespread SIM card fraud.

The arrests are part of Operation Chakra, a nationwide initiative to dismantle the infrastructure enabling cybercrimes.

The investigation revealed that the accused illegally issued SIM cards without the knowledge of the individuals whose identities were used for registration.

These fraudulently obtained SIM cards were then sold in bulk at inflated prices to criminal elements.

The buyers used these SIMs to perpetrate various cybercrimes, including digital arrest frauds, impersonation schemes, investment scams, and UPI-related financial frauds.

Following the arrests, the CBI conducted searches at five different locations in Cachar, seizing several mobile phones, electronic devices, and documents related to the fraudulent activities.

The arrested individuals have been presented before a local magistrate, and further investigation is underway as the authorities work to uncover more details about the criminal network.