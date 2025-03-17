Guwahati: A group of masked men allegedly set fire to the house of a local woman, Saira Bibi, in Jirighat Kadamtila, Assam’s Cachar district. The incident occurred at 4 am on Sunday.

According to sources, around 10 to 12 armed miscreants wearing masks attacked the house. Eyewitnesses described a chaotic scene as the group stormed the residence and started the fire.

The locals quickly reported the incident to the police, who arrived at the site to begin an investigation into the arson.

The victim’s family has named two suspects in the case, Babul Haque and Shahid Laskar, both of whom live in the same village. However, the police have made no arrests so far.

The victim has filed a formal complaint, and authorities are working hard to track down leads and determine the status of the attack.

The police are gathering additional evidence and witness testimonies to aid their investigation.

The arson attack has caused panic in the community, with concerns about security and safety.