Guwahati: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel stationed in Assam’s Cachar district has reportedly gone missing from the camp.

Ram Singh Shyam, a native of Madhya Pradesh, had been assigned to the Dayapur CRPF camp for several years.

However, on December 31st, 2023, he reportedly disappeared after stepping out for errands.

According to reports, Shyam left his wife and children around 4:30 PM that day to buy household items.

When he failed to return after several hours, his family alerted the camp officials

Unable to locate him, the CRPF filed a missing person report with the Udharbond police station.

The police are actively investigating the case, reviewing CCTV footage and questioning potential witnesses to trace him.