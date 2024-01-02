North Lakhimpur: The North Lakhimpur Municipality Authority has imposed restrictions on the movements of e-rickshaws in municipality areas of North Lakhimpur.

The restriction, which will be effective from January 3, was made vide Order No. NLMB/ Misc./2023-2024 Dated 02/01/2024 in pursuance to the meeting held on 28/12/2023 at the office of the North Lakhimpur Municipality Board (NLMB) by its Chairperson, District Transport Officer, In-charge of Traffic Police and other officials.

According to the order, signed by Casio Karan Pegu, SDO-Sadar and Executive Officer of NLMB, the proliferation of e-rickshaws in North Lakhimpur municipality areas has been causing traffic chaos, accidents and fatalities and public nuisance.

The order also observed that the plying of e-rickshaws in the road, lanes and byelanes in the municipality areas was also a safety hazard to members of the public pedestrians, students & street vendors.

The restrictions are imposed under Section-153 of the Assam Municipal Act-1956, prohibiting the use of the road by e-rickshaws between 7 AM to 8 PM (except on Sundays) in several areas and points within the limits of NLMB area.

The routes on which the restrictions have been made are—Clock Tower to Sani Mandir (NH-15), Eveready Petrol Pump Chariali to ASTC Chariali, Circuit House (Selfie Point) to DC Office and Kristi Bhawan Chariali, S.K Agency Tiniali (KB Road) to Malpani Chariali